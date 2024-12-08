Sign up
Photo 1015
Light Fixture or UFO?
Quite spectacular really
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
766
1013
997
1014
767
998
1015
999
Views
14
Comments
12
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th December 2024 3:35pm
lights
Susan Wakely
Oh to have a space big enough for this.
December 8th, 2024
Mags
Very cool!
December 8th, 2024
Rob Z
Pretty cool...
December 8th, 2024
Zilli~
Wow
December 8th, 2024
Corinne C
Could be both!
December 8th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
UFO
December 8th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Most unusual
December 8th, 2024
gloria jones
So cool.
December 8th, 2024
Beverley
A cool ufo…
December 8th, 2024
Michelle
Cool light
December 8th, 2024
Jo
Great shot
December 8th, 2024
Pat Knowles
Well I guess a light but a spectacular one at that!
December 8th, 2024
