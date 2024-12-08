Previous
Light Fixture or UFO? by rensala
Photo 1015

Light Fixture or UFO?

Quite spectacular really
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
Oh to have a space big enough for this.
December 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool!
December 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Pretty cool...
December 8th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Wow
December 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Could be both!
December 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
UFO
December 8th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Most unusual
December 8th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
So cool.
December 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A cool ufo…
December 8th, 2024  
Michelle
Cool light
December 8th, 2024  
Jo ace
Great shot
December 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Well I guess a light but a spectacular one at that!
December 8th, 2024  
