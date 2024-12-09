Previous
Spikes! by rensala
Photo 1016

Spikes!

A young lady on the bus tonight said she was delighted for me to photograph her. Sadly I didn’t quite get the focus but I did get the expression. We all had a good laugh especially when she got a little too close to her friend.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great fun girl.
December 9th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
you missed the focus but caught the "decisive moment" , which is really all that matters in photography !
December 9th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
@phil_howcroft thanks Phil
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact