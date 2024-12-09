Sign up
Previous
Photo 1016
Spikes!
A young lady on the bus tonight said she was delighted for me to photograph her. Sadly I didn’t quite get the focus but I did get the expression. We all had a good laugh especially when she got a little too close to her friend.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2784
photos
179
followers
193
following
278% complete
View this month »
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
Latest from all albums
1014
767
998
1015
999
768
1000
1016
Photo Details
Views 4
4
Comments 3
3
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
9th December 2024 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
candid
,
spikes
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great fun girl.
December 9th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
you missed the focus but caught the "decisive moment" , which is really all that matters in photography !
December 9th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@phil_howcroft
thanks Phil
December 10th, 2024
