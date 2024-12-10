Previous
Speaker in Profile by rensala
Photo 1017

Speaker in Profile

I attended an In Convo event tonight with historian Simon Sebag-Montefiori. We were sitting tight at the back so I’m really happy with the new I-Ohone zoom.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning ! fav
December 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Striking portrait
December 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good BW
December 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome portrait
December 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Splendid candid capture!
December 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact