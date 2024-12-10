Sign up
Previous
Photo 1017
Speaker in Profile
I attended an In Convo event tonight with historian Simon Sebag-Montefiori. We were sitting tight at the back so I’m really happy with the new I-Ohone zoom.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
5
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2787
photos
179
followers
193
following
278% complete
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1015
999
768
1000
1016
1001
1017
769
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th December 2024 9:05pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning ! fav
December 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Striking portrait
December 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good BW
December 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome portrait
December 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Splendid candid capture!
December 11th, 2024
