Previous
Photo 1021
Mahonia
Shot in the rainforest at the Zurich zoo, this incredible mahonia has leaves that turn red. Mine at home never does that
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
2
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2799
photos
180
followers
193
following
279% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th December 2024 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
rainforest
,
mahonia
,
zürich
Mags
ace
Beautiful plants and capture!
December 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking lovely.
December 14th, 2024
