Mahonia by rensala
Photo 1021

Mahonia

Shot in the rainforest at the Zurich zoo, this incredible mahonia has leaves that turn red. Mine at home never does that
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Mags ace
Beautiful plants and capture!
December 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking lovely.
December 14th, 2024  
