Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1023
A Swiss Xmas
The tree at the main railway station in Zurich
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2804
photos
180
followers
193
following
280% complete
View this month »
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
Latest from all albums
1021
773
1005
1006
1022
774
775
1023
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
16th December 2024 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
xmas
,
zürich
Maggiemae
ace
Its great to see Christmas trees all round the world!
December 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous…
December 16th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A fantastic backdrop for it as well
December 16th, 2024
Jackie Snider
Beautiful architecture!
December 16th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
December 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture...love those arched windows as the backdrop for the Christmas tree
December 16th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
December 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lovely
December 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close