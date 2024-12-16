Previous
A Swiss Xmas by rensala
A Swiss Xmas

The tree at the main railway station in Zurich
16th December 2024

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Maggiemae
Its great to see Christmas trees all round the world!
December 16th, 2024  
Beverley
Fabulous…
December 16th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A fantastic backdrop for it as well
December 16th, 2024  
Jackie Snider
Beautiful architecture!
December 16th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Absolutely gorgeous
December 16th, 2024  
gloria jones
Wonderful capture...love those arched windows as the backdrop for the Christmas tree
December 16th, 2024  
Barb
Beautiful!
December 16th, 2024  
Casablanca
Lovely
December 16th, 2024  
