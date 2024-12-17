Sign up
Previous
Photo 1024
Promenade in Zurich
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2806
photos
180
followers
193
following
280% complete
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1005
1006
1022
774
775
1023
1024
776
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th December 2024 4:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflections
,
river
,
promenade
,
zurich
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous reflections…
December 17th, 2024
