Lottie by rensala
Photo 1025

Lottie

We babysat an 8 week old puppy today, she seemed pretty taken with her reflection
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
That's adorable!
December 18th, 2024  
Oh so cute.
December 18th, 2024  
so sweet!
December 18th, 2024  
She fell in love for the very first time 😀
December 18th, 2024  
