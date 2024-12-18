Sign up
Photo 1025
Lottie
We babysat an 8 week old puppy today, she seemed pretty taken with her reflection
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2808
photos
180
followers
193
following
280% complete
View this month »
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
Latest from all albums
1022
774
775
1023
1024
776
777
1025
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th December 2024 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
puppy
Mags
ace
That's adorable!
December 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh so cute.
December 18th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
so sweet!
December 18th, 2024
william wooderson
ace
She fell in love for the very first time 😀
December 18th, 2024
