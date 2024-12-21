Previous
Chicken Soup to the Rescue by rensala
Chicken Soup to the Rescue

We spent the day in bed drinking hot toddies and having naps. Then we got hungry so luckily had defrosted a chicken soup and chicken breasts. Do love my air fryer for a quick healthy supper.
21st December 2024

Renee Salamon

@rensala
