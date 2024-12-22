Previous
Our Little Xmas Tree by rensala
We stayed in again today as rather windy out, and we are still not 100%. So finally put up our little tree, a few decorations and lights. This year Xmas and Chanukah coincide on the same day, so it will be a wonderful celebration for us.
Renee Salamon

