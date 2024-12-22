Sign up
Previous
Photo 1029
Our Little Xmas Tree
We stayed in again today as rather windy out, and we are still not 100%. So finally put up our little tree, a few decorations and lights. This year Xmas and Chanukah coincide on the same day, so it will be a wonderful celebration for us.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
0
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2816
photos
180
followers
193
following
281% complete
View this month »
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
Latest from all albums
778
1026
779
1027
1028
780
781
1029
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
22nd December 2024 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
lights
,
xmas
