Previous
St Christopher’s Place by rensala
Photo 1034

St Christopher’s Place

On a grey, foggy day in Central London
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
283% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very cheerful
December 27th, 2024  
Michelle
Very colourful on a dreary day
December 27th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Stunning! That would cheer you up!
December 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great cheerful colours.
December 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful decorations!
December 27th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
foggy here too renee , beautiful photo
December 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and bright .
December 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely image! Foggy here too….
December 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact