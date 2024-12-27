Sign up
Previous
Photo 1034
St Christopher’s Place
On a grey, foggy day in Central London
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
8
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2826
photos
180
followers
193
following
283% complete
View this month »
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
Latest from all albums
1031
783
1032
784
1033
785
1034
786
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th December 2024 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
decorations
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very cheerful
December 27th, 2024
Michelle
Very colourful on a dreary day
December 27th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Stunning! That would cheer you up!
December 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great cheerful colours.
December 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful decorations!
December 27th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
foggy here too renee , beautiful photo
December 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and bright .
December 28th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely image! Foggy here too….
December 28th, 2024
