Abstract Orchids by rensala
Abstract Orchids

All my orchids are in bloom so I’ve just had a little fun tonight on the Photoleap
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
KV ace
I see a monarch butterfly and an interesting abstract image.
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
The vibrant sparky colours are so sumptuous… fabulous orchid abstract!
December 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely created
December 29th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
works for me Renee
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lots of sparkles.
December 29th, 2024  
