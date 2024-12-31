Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1038
Escaping Stress …
… with a fish tank. Who’d have thought watching fish can bring down blood pressure 😊
Happy New Year
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2834
photos
180
followers
193
following
284% complete
View this month »
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
Latest from all albums
787
1035
788
1036
1037
789
1038
790
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
31st December 2024 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish
,
tank
,
hny
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot! I agree that watching them is very good for lowering blood pressure. They should have them in all doctor's offices! Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
Beautiful tank. I used to have several aquariums, and a bunch of parrots but I simplified my life, now I just go to our Chinese restaurant to watch their fish and eat.
January 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I can believe it
January 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close