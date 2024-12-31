Escaping Stress …

Previous
… with a fish tank. Who’d have thought watching fish can bring down blood pressure 😊

Happy New Year
31st December 2024

Renee Salamon

Kerry McCarthy
Wonderful shot! I agree that watching them is very good for lowering blood pressure. They should have them in all doctor's offices! Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025  
Dixie Goode
Beautiful tank. I used to have several aquariums, and a bunch of parrots but I simplified my life, now I just go to our Chinese restaurant to watch their fish and eat.
January 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
I can believe it
January 1st, 2025  
