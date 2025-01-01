Sign up
Photo 1039
Eggs Benedict
… to start the New Year right!
No time today to comment as we were entertaining, will do better tomorrow.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2835
photos
180
followers
193
following
284% complete
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
1035
788
1036
1037
789
1038
790
1039
Tags
eggs
,
brunch
,
benedict
Tina
Yum - my favorite breakfast - Also, I love your plate.
January 2nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! That looks so good! I'll just sit here and drool looking at it.
January 2nd, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
🎉🪅🎊🥰
January 2nd, 2025
