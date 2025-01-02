Sign up
Previous
Photo 1040
Clearing the Cobwebs
Nothing quite like a walk on a cold crisp day to do that 😊
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
8
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2838
photos
180
followers
193
following
284% complete
View this month »
Beverley
ace
And this is such a lovely walk nature to do just that! Clear the cobwebs…Wonderful! Beautiful photo
January 2nd, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty trail!
January 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Perfect weather and trail.
January 2nd, 2025
Michelle
Looks a lovely place to walk
January 2nd, 2025
carol white
ace
Looks like a lovely day for a walk
January 2nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a lovely day for a walk…..good to see some sun.
January 2nd, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Lovely walk
January 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2025
