Previous
Photo 1041
A family gathering ?
A lovely winter’s day again today, we had lunch in the park and then a lovely walk in the woods and around the pond.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
6
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 3rd, 2025
Bill Davidson
Looks lovely….
January 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
A harmonious day… beautiful park.
January 3rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely image!
January 3rd, 2025
Kathy
ace
Lots of birds. A murder of crows, perhaps?
January 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sounds an idyllic day, and a lovely capture of the birds in the tree !
January 3rd, 2025
