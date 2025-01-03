Previous
A family gathering ? by rensala
Photo 1041

A family gathering ?

A lovely winter’s day again today, we had lunch in the park and then a lovely walk in the woods and around the pond.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
January 3rd, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Looks lovely….
January 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
A harmonious day… beautiful park.
January 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely image!
January 3rd, 2025  
Kathy ace
Lots of birds. A murder of crows, perhaps?
January 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sounds an idyllic day, and a lovely capture of the birds in the tree !
January 3rd, 2025  
