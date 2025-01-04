Sign up
Previous
Photo 1042
Simple Stain Glass
We celebrated friends today on their joint 80th and 90th in a local church as their Synagogue is currently being renovated. The Star of David caught my eye on this lovely window.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
7
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2842
photos
180
followers
193
following
285% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th January 2025 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
window
Rick Aubin
ace
Lovely glow—nice use of light.
January 4th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely window, for sure, and extra special with the Star of David for those of us who love Israel! ✡️
January 4th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
This is a beautiful capture. Fav.
January 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 4th, 2025
Marj
Inspiring photo. Nice in the Black and White tones
January 4th, 2025
Jo
ace
Beautiful capture
January 4th, 2025
Bill Davidson
Really beautiful in black and white
January 4th, 2025
