Simple Stain Glass by rensala
Photo 1042

Simple Stain Glass

We celebrated friends today on their joint 80th and 90th in a local church as their Synagogue is currently being renovated. The Star of David caught my eye on this lovely window.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Renee Salamon

Rick Aubin ace
Lovely glow—nice use of light.
January 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely window, for sure, and extra special with the Star of David for those of us who love Israel! ✡️
January 4th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
This is a beautiful capture. Fav.
January 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 4th, 2025  
Marj
Inspiring photo. Nice in the Black and White tones
January 4th, 2025  
Jo ace
Beautiful capture
January 4th, 2025  
Bill Davidson
Really beautiful in black and white
January 4th, 2025  
