Previous
Photo 1044
Cute Little Fella
He looked me nicely straight in the eye
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
4
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2846
photos
180
followers
193
following
286% complete
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1041
1009
1042
1010
1043
1011
1044
1012
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th January 2025 3:02pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
squirrel
Dorothy
ace
Oh my, all that fresh green looks like summer!
January 6th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful squirrel!
January 6th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
And he has such beautiful coloring..
January 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Adorable shot!
January 6th, 2025
