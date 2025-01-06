Previous
Cute Little Fella by rensala
Photo 1044

Cute Little Fella

He looked me nicely straight in the eye
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Oh my, all that fresh green looks like summer!
January 6th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful squirrel!
January 6th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
And he has such beautiful coloring..
January 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Adorable shot!
January 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact