Photo 1045
Hanging In
Havent had a chance to capture anything much today, so here’s one from yesterday in the park.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th January 2025 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pidgeon
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He looks rather tired perching there on the fence !! Lovely bokeh in the background !
January 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Perching nicely pondering its next move.
January 7th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
I agree with Beryl on all counts.
January 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely chest of pinkness… he’s cute too… hanging on for dear life
January 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
At least the sun was shining! Lovely background bokeh.
January 7th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet capture
January 7th, 2025
Barb
ace
Great bokeh!
January 7th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely close up capture
January 7th, 2025
