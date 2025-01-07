Previous
Hanging In by rensala
Photo 1045

Hanging In

Havent had a chance to capture anything much today, so here’s one from yesterday in the park.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
286% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
He looks rather tired perching there on the fence !! Lovely bokeh in the background !
January 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Perching nicely pondering its next move.
January 7th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
I agree with Beryl on all counts.
January 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely chest of pinkness… he’s cute too… hanging on for dear life
January 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
At least the sun was shining! Lovely background bokeh.
January 7th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet capture
January 7th, 2025  
Barb ace
Great bokeh!
January 7th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely close up capture
January 7th, 2025  
