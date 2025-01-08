Previous
Black Ice by rensala
Photo 1046

Black Ice

A walk in a hilly local park today was pretty bleak with plenty to watch out for. The only saving grace a lovely hot chocolate in the cafe.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… Lovely frosty walk… slowly and carefully.
January 8th, 2025  
