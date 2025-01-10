Chai

This is the Chai Cancer Centre that is literally 8 minutes walk from my house. It’s a real haven of care and nurture with all manner of therapies, counselling, activities and that’s what I know so far! I was diagnosed with early stages lung cancer several months ago and between 365 and Chai and my wonderful family of course, I’ve felt totally supported.



My op is tomorrow so I’m going missing for a while. But I’ll be back and no doubt I’ll be perusing all your wonderful creations even if I’m not commenting.



Thank you 365ers, you really are inspirational.