Chai by rensala
Chai

This is the Chai Cancer Centre that is literally 8 minutes walk from my house. It’s a real haven of care and nurture with all manner of therapies, counselling, activities and that’s what I know so far! I was diagnosed with early stages lung cancer several months ago and between 365 and Chai and my wonderful family of course, I’ve felt totally supported.

My op is tomorrow so I’m going missing for a while. But I’ll be back and no doubt I’ll be perusing all your wonderful creations even if I’m not commenting.

Thank you 365ers, you really are inspirational.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Renee Salamon

Barb ace
I will be lifting you in prayer, Renee, for completely successful surgery, with no complications, and for a full and speedy recovery! So glad to hear that your experience so far with the Cancer Centre has been a very positive one! All of us here will be missing you and looking forward to your return!
January 10th, 2025  
Jo ace
I’m with Barb Renee.i hope all goes well with surgery. I shall miss you but you will be in my thoughts and prayers. I hope you will be back in the 365 family. We will miss you!
January 10th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
I wish you all the best for a successful surgery and speedy recovery Renee. My wife is a cancer survivor so I know a little of what you are going through. You are in my thoughts and I look forward to your return to good health and 365.
January 10th, 2025  
Tina
wishing you the best
January 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So good that you are getting good support. Centres like this are so important. You will very much be in my thoughts and hope that you will feel strong enough to be back on 365 soon. 💐
January 10th, 2025  
