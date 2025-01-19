Nothing quite like homemade chicken soup

… when you need a pick me up.



I came home yesterday finally, don’t feel great but great to be home and to have ‘it’ behind me. Doctors will leave me alone for a few weeks to recover from the op and then we’ll decide on best treatment going forward. So all to plan to sat.





Thank you so much for your wonderful supportive and sustaining wishes which I carried with me. I’ve missed my photography but kept seeing various images I would love to have taken but would have been totally inappropriate 😉



I’m not back yet but certainly desperate to ‘snap’ every boring thing in sight. This is a one handed shot from a very awkward angle and best I could do. I was desperate to take it. Hopefully over the next week or so things will ease up.



Grazie Mille



