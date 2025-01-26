Feet Up

I’ve been home a week now and it feels very good to have surgery well behind me. I’m being spoilt rotten so it’s gonna be difficult going back to ‘real’ life, hopefully in not too distant future.



Took this shot with the ToonCanera app - never used it before, some fun results.



Thank you all for your lovely and supportive messages which I’ve really appreciated. I’m starting to surface - I’ve been looking at some pretty fabulous images of yours this weekend. Excuse me for not commenting yet but I’ll be BACK SOON.