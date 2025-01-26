Previous
Feet Up by rensala
Feet Up

I’ve been home a week now and it feels very good to have surgery well behind me. I’m being spoilt rotten so it’s gonna be difficult going back to ‘real’ life, hopefully in not too distant future.

Took this shot with the ToonCanera app - never used it before, some fun results.

Thank you all for your lovely and supportive messages which I’ve really appreciated. I’m starting to surface - I’ve been looking at some pretty fabulous images of yours this weekend. Excuse me for not commenting yet but I’ll be BACK SOON.
Renee Salamon

Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting effect. Thank you for popping in with a little update. Good to know that you feel that you are starting to surface.
January 26th, 2025  
Barb ace
Prayers for continuing recovery, Renee! Love the "Toon" effect! :-)
January 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
So glad you're doing well! Love the effect! Keep healing and get plenty of rest.
January 26th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool image. I hope you keep improving, Renee.
January 26th, 2025  
Jo ace
So good that are beginning to feel better Renee. Take it slowly and enjoy being spoilt
January 26th, 2025  
