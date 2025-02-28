Previous
Flash of Red February by rensala
Photo 1053

Flash of Red February

It’s been a fun month, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed participating in the challenge again this year and also following those who have too.

Thank you for all your viewings and comments which as always I’ve much appreciated. I’ve tried to comment as much as I can. I’ve been undergoing lots of tests post op and now getting ready for chemo which starts in a few weeks time. I’m hoping to be able to keep up as it’s really boosted my morale - thank you again
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
288% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Outstanding calendar view!
February 28th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Your calendar looks fantastic.

Continuing to cheer you on through your treatment, brave lady. Always good to see you on here whenever you are able. Much love and best wishes to you. x
February 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So many things of interest in your calendar.
February 28th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
@casablanca thanks Casa😊
February 28th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys thanks, I’m glad I followed the Feb words or else I’d have had no inspiration
February 28th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely calendar
February 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact