Hastings & Art

Another glorious day on the SE coast of England. We enjoyed the sun but also took in some art at the Hastings Contemporary ‘Immortal Apples, Eternal Eggs’ exhibition which juxtaposes contemporary sculpture alongside traditional still life painted works. Which invites the question, what really is still life? Made me think.



I fell in love with the sculpture top left (the only one not from the exhibition) which was on the seafront at Bexley Hill on Sea, the caption read TSCHABALALA SELF: SEATED.



It’s been a wonderful few days but also very tiring so heading on home tomorrow for some well earned rest😉

