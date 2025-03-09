Previous
Hastings & Art by rensala
Hastings & Art

Another glorious day on the SE coast of England. We enjoyed the sun but also took in some art at the Hastings Contemporary ‘Immortal Apples, Eternal Eggs’ exhibition which juxtaposes contemporary sculpture alongside traditional still life painted works. Which invites the question, what really is still life? Made me think.

I fell in love with the sculpture top left (the only one not from the exhibition) which was on the seafront at Bexley Hill on Sea, the caption read TSCHABALALA SELF: SEATED.

It’s been a wonderful few days but also very tiring so heading on home tomorrow for some well earned rest😉
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Susan Wakely ace
Great collage with some interesting pieces. Lovely to see you and hubby in the middle.
March 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Interesting pieces of art esp the centre, of two very happy smiley people !! Hope you have benefited from your short break , before home and a good rest !
March 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
A beautiful collage filled with such interesting pieces. So glad that you got out for a change of scenery.
March 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great collage. You have seen such a variety of things during your visit.
March 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice collage
March 10th, 2025  
