Hastings 1066

On our way home we decided to stop in the town of Battle at the Norman Abbey built by William the Conqueror on the battlefield where he had won the Battle of Hastings in the year 1066. I think this is one of the first history lessons I learnt in primary school and a date you never forget. Sadly the English Heritage property wasn’t open 🙁 so photos limited.



Now home and feet are up with a cuppa.