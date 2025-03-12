Previous
Next
De La Warr Centre by rensala
Photo 1058

De La Warr Centre

… in Bexhill -on-sea. The Commerative plaque to the Mayor who the centre was named for came out quite well at the bottom of the magnificent stairwell.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Terrific pov and great b&w!
March 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact