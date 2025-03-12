Sign up
Photo 1058
De La Warr Centre
… in Bexhill -on-sea. The Commerative plaque to the Mayor who the centre was named for came out quite well at the bottom of the magnificent stairwell.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
1
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2917
photos
182
followers
193
following
290% complete
5
1
1
365
iPhone 16 Pro
9th March 2025 2:55pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
b&w
,
stairwell
Barb
ace
Terrific pov and great b&w!
March 22nd, 2025
