Sunset on the road by rensala
Sunset on the road

Took the shot on telephoto lens from the car (passenger seat 😉). I liked the way the chimneys and pollarded trees looked in the dusk glow. In full daylight they are not so nice, I always feel sorry for them.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
Diana ace
Lovely shapes and colours. Those trees look so sorry for themselves in winter but are stunning in summer ;-)
March 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very mysterious!
March 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Lovely mood evocative shot
March 22nd, 2025  
