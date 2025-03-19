Previous
Next
Statue in Regents Park by rensala
Photo 1058

Statue in Regents Park

I haven’t found out the name of the sculpture yet but will continue to look. When I shot this the sun was glaring and I thought the statue was a seal. So a bit of a surprise
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It's always difficult shooting into the sun, what a lovely surprise.
March 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Very dramatic and moody!
March 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact