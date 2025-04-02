Sign up
Photo 1067
Hello Dolly
She belongs to my hairdresser who helped put a smile on my face today.
Looks like I’m going with a low contrast month as a theme, let’s see how far I get with that
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
1
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2932
photos
182
followers
193
following
292% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd April 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
low-contrast
Kerry McCarthy
ace
What a face! Sweet!
April 2nd, 2025
