Peppers for Lunch by rensala
Photo 1071

Peppers for Lunch

Filled with anchovies, olives, tomatoes, garlic and goats cheese … about to be roasted in the air fryer for 15 minutes. Sadly I forgot to take a shot when they came out, we were so hungry!
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Dorothy ace
Looks delicious!
April 6th, 2025  
