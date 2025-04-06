Sign up
Previous
Photo 1071
Peppers for Lunch
Filled with anchovies, olives, tomatoes, garlic and goats cheese … about to be roasted in the air fryer for 15 minutes. Sadly I forgot to take a shot when they came out, we were so hungry!
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2936
photos
182
followers
193
following
293% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th April 2025 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
peppers
Dorothy
ace
Looks delicious!
April 6th, 2025
