Previous
Photo 1075
Peace Lily
Had acupuncture today which has lifted me a bit😊 I rather liked this plant which was sitting in front of an interesting sculpture in the waiting room. I sort of like the abstract edit.
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
1
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2940
photos
182
followers
193
following
294% complete
View this month »
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th April 2025 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
peace-lily
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I like it
April 10th, 2025
