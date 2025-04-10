Previous
Peace Lily by rensala
Photo 1075

Peace Lily

Had acupuncture today which has lifted me a bit😊 I rather liked this plant which was sitting in front of an interesting sculpture in the waiting room. I sort of like the abstract edit.
Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
