Passover Seder by rensala
Photo 1077

Passover Seder

First of seven nights (eight for some) of the festival of unleavened bread. We had a small family gathering, it was very special although I had to take a nap before dessert!
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Barb ace
Beautiful Passover Seder table, Renee! So glad you were able to do this with your family! We have both attended and hosted Seders in the past. I had just been thinking that I don't know if any being offered in our area...
April 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautifully set table for your Passover Seder. Please take it easy to enjoy the inbetweens ! xx fav
April 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful table. I thought of you this weekend, knowing it was Passover.
April 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
What a beautiful table. We don't do this kind of thing enough anymore.
April 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A beautifully set table. So pleased that you were able to this albeit a small gathering and their understanding when you needed a nap.
April 13th, 2025  
