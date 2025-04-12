Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1077
Passover Seder
First of seven nights (eight for some) of the festival of unleavened bread. We had a small family gathering, it was very special although I had to take a nap before dessert!
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2942
photos
182
followers
193
following
295% complete
View this month »
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th April 2025 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
table
,
passover
Barb
ace
Beautiful Passover Seder table, Renee! So glad you were able to do this with your family! We have both attended and hosted Seders in the past. I had just been thinking that I don't know if any being offered in our area...
April 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautifully set table for your Passover Seder. Please take it easy to enjoy the inbetweens ! xx fav
April 13th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful table. I thought of you this weekend, knowing it was Passover.
April 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
What a beautiful table. We don't do this kind of thing enough anymore.
April 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A beautifully set table. So pleased that you were able to this albeit a small gathering and their understanding when you needed a nap.
April 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close