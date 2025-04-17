Previous
Fallen by rensala
Photo 1082

Fallen

A beautiful rhododendron flower still looking glorious in today’s sunshine.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
Sad that it has fallen but still beautiful
April 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely color
April 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful contrast between the flower and grass
April 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colour!
April 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful blossoms!
April 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such full and showy flowers, I love them
April 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeousness
April 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact