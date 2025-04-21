Previous
Outings by rensala
Today we went to the Horse Sanctuary to meet Elvis and Tinkerbell who Nana and Papa have sponsored for the twins. And then lunch and fun in our local park with the ducks and squirrels and the swings. We are all exhausted but happy.
21st April 2025

Renee Salamon

@rensala
carol white ace
Lovely shots
April 21st, 2025  
