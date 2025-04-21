Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1086
Outings
Today we went to the Horse Sanctuary to meet Elvis and Tinkerbell who Nana and Papa have sponsored for the twins. And then lunch and fun in our local park with the ducks and squirrels and the swings. We are all exhausted but happy.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2951
photos
181
followers
193
following
297% complete
View this month »
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
twins
carol white
ace
Lovely shots
April 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close