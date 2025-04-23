Sign up
Photo 1088
My ol’ Man …
… took me out for lunch after a tearful goodbye to the youngsters and a hospital visit to collect new tablets. Him and me now for a while until things settle and we can start travelling again.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
9
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2953
photos
181
followers
193
following
298% complete
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
Views
17
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd April 2025 1:29pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Tags
portrait
,
hubby
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful shot.
April 23rd, 2025
Lesley
ace
Fabulous portrait! He has such a nice smile.
April 23rd, 2025
Karen
ace
Charming portrait.
April 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
You are so lucky to have such a wonderful guy by your side Renee, he looks like a gentle and loving soul with a wonderful smile xx
April 23rd, 2025
moni kozi
Superb portrait. It works so well in b&w too!
April 23rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Lucky you, he has a lovely smile
April 23rd, 2025
Monica
Fabulous portrait
April 23rd, 2025
Michelle
Lovely capture
April 23rd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great portrait
April 23rd, 2025
