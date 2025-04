Kenwood

My s-i-l and I went for a nice long walk today to Kenwood which is on the edge of Hampstead Heath. Kenwood House has long history, it now incorporates an art gallery is surrounded by tranquil landscaped gardens, a beautiful lake, spectacular scenery, and ancient woodland. In the summer it hosts classical concerts while you picnic on the grounds. Worth a visit for if you are in London. I took tons of shots today, hard to choose one.