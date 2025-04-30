Previous
Colette by rensala
Colette

My cousin come for lunch today, she was lovely to let me take photos of her even though she’s a little shy. I love her smile.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Renee Salamon

Barb ace
Beautiful lady!
April 30th, 2025  
Monica
She looks so happy!
April 30th, 2025  
Karen ace
It's a wonderful portrait! Great - she looks fabulous.
April 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
She has a great smile! Lovely portrait.
April 30th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful portrait fav!
April 30th, 2025  
Larry L ace
really nice portrait!
April 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
She does have a great smile.
April 30th, 2025  
