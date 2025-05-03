Previous
No Mow May in Abstract (3) by rensala
No Mow May in Abstract (3)

A whirl of daisies
3rd May 2025

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh Renee -- you have gone mad here!! I thought the whole idea of no mow May was to keep the hover mower away from the lawn ! ha ha !!
May 3rd, 2025  
Renee Salamon
@beryl 🤣 you’re right, I went a bit overboard
May 3rd, 2025  
Barb
Terrific abstract!
May 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Nicely whirled
May 3rd, 2025  
