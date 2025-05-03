Sign up
Photo 1098
No Mow May in Abstract (3)
A whirl of daisies
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
2966
photos
181
followers
193
following
300% complete
View this month »
nomowmay-25
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Renee -- you have gone mad here!! I thought the whole idea of no mow May was to keep the hover mower away from the lawn ! ha ha !!
May 3rd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
@beryl
🤣 you’re right, I went a bit overboard
May 3rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Terrific abstract!
May 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely whirled
May 3rd, 2025
