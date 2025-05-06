Previous
No Mow May in Abstract (6) by rensala
Photo 1101

No Mow May in Abstract (6)

A variation on today’s h&h
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Photo Details

Mags ace
I'm really liking your clever and creative take on No Mow May. =)
May 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
Love the colours, your take on the theme is so creative
May 6th, 2025  
Barb ace
Love, love, love this one! I could see this as a lovely wall print!
May 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
May 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely and creative !
May 6th, 2025  
