No Mow May in Abstract (7) by rensala
Photo 1102

No Mow May in Abstract (7)

Variation on a daisy patch
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's a really appealing result
May 7th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks beautiful.
May 7th, 2025  
gloria jones
So artful.
So artful.
May 7th, 2025  
Barb ace
Delightful!
May 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Excellent!
May 7th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Beautiful artistry - fav!

Ian
May 7th, 2025  
