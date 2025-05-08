Sign up
Photo 1103
No Mow May in Abstract (8)
A self seeding patch of Columbines (I think) in our garden - also called, which I rather like, Granny’s Bonnets
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
Tags
abstract
,
nomowmay-25
