No Mow May in Abstract (12) by rensala
Photo 1107

No Mow May in Abstract (12)

Inspired by today’s h&h daisies
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
Photo Details

Diana ace
I love your colourful abstracts!
May 12th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely bright colours
May 12th, 2025  
Karen ace
Very nice flow in this abstract.
May 12th, 2025  
