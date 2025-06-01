Sign up
Previous
Photo 1127
Chillin’
I’m thinking in b&w this month, this was shot today in Zurich. I loved the windows and doors.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3029
photos
180
followers
192
following
308% complete
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
794
1125
1105
1126
1106
795
1127
796
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
1st June 2025 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
candid
,
zürich
Lesley
ace
This works so well in b&w
June 1st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
And that amazing structure in the middle!
June 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s really wonderful to see someone being creative.. super photo
June 1st, 2025
