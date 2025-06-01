Previous
Chillin’ by rensala
Chillin’

I’m thinking in b&w this month, this was shot today in Zurich. I loved the windows and doors.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
308% complete

Lesley
This works so well in b&w
June 1st, 2025  
Rob Z
And that amazing structure in the middle!
June 1st, 2025  
Beverley
It’s really wonderful to see someone being creative.. super photo
June 1st, 2025  
