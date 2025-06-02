Sign up
Previous
Photo 1128
Homeward Bound
Taken from the back of a Zurich airport transporter as we whizzed along through the corridors. I guess there are just a few little perks from what’s going on with me.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3033
photos
180
followers
192
following
309% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd June 2025 5:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
airport
carol white
ace
Nice capture, it doesn't look too busy
June 2nd, 2025
