Previous
Homeward Bound by rensala
Photo 1128

Homeward Bound

Taken from the back of a Zurich airport transporter as we whizzed along through the corridors. I guess there are just a few little perks from what’s going on with me.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
Nice capture, it doesn't look too busy
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact