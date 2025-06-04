Sign up
Photo 1130
UFOs Landing at Heathrow?
I’m not out and about much yet, so here’s another from Heathrow airport Terminal 5 from Monday night.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
Renee Salamon
Tags
b&w
,
lights
,
airport
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nicely done! Definite UFO party!
June 4th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect
June 4th, 2025
Linda E
ace
Well spotted & cool shot
June 4th, 2025
