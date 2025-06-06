Sign up
Photo 1132
Photo 1132
London White City
Passed this fascinating building tonight on the way home from a function. Scale Space is the home innovative digital tech and life science businesses
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3045
photos
180
followers
192
following
310% complete
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1110
1130
1131
800
1111
1112
801
1132
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th June 2025 8:03pm
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
Kathy
ace
An interesting tall building. Reminds me of what I saw in Vancouver, BC
June 6th, 2025
