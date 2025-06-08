Sign up
Previous
Photo 1134
White City London (3)
Another set of crazy windows from the other night.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
3
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I'm starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I'm still enjoying my...
3049
photos
181
followers
192
following
310% complete
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1111
1112
801
1132
1113
1133
802
1134
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th June 2025 8:03pm
Tags
b&w
,
windows
,
architecture
Barb
ace
Great lines and shapes, well-suited to black and white!
June 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo nice to see this photo… great shot
June 8th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful looking architecture.
June 8th, 2025
