White City London (3) by rensala
Photo 1134

White City London (3)

Another set of crazy windows from the other night.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Renee Salamon

Barb ace
Great lines and shapes, well-suited to black and white!
June 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo nice to see this photo… great shot
June 8th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking architecture.
June 8th, 2025  
