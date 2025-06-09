Sign up
Photo 1135
White City London (4)
Yet another different view of the building, this time intrasting old and new.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
3054
photos
181
followers
192
following
310% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th June 2025 5:05pm
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice juxtaposition
June 9th, 2025
