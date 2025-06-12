Previous
Same Buildings, different View by rensala
Photo 1138

Same Buildings, different View

… last one in this series but more windows to come to finish the month. I’m on a roll!
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
311% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Like this one, very regular!
June 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Awesome shot…bold & straight
June 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact