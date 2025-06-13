Previous
Paddington Basin Windows by rensala
Photo 1139

Paddington Basin Windows

Thomas kindly drive around for a few extra minutes on our way home yesterday we day so I could capture a few more London high rises. Probably not enough to finish the ml th but enough to keep on going😊
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Here we are in 2025 and I’m starting Year 3 on 365 already; the time has passed far too quickly. I’m still enjoying my...
312% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Martyn Drage ace
This is great
June 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture
June 13th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Lovely patterns!

Ian
June 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact